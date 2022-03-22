Good morning, today will remain quiet and warm during the daytime, but do expect more clouds compared to the past couple of days. Highs will be in the low to mid-70s as wind from the south will increase at 15-20mph in the afternoon and evening, gusts around 30.
Then, a widespread swath of rain and storms will pass from west to east from about 9pm to 9am ET tonight. Rain will be heavy at times with gusty wind and lightning. Although none of our viewing area is currently under a Level 1 Marginal risk by the Storm Prediction Center, areas west of Chattanooga in particular need to be weather aware tonight for a low-end chance for a severe storm. Total rainfall possible at 1-2” with the higher end totals to the west and lower to the east.
The consistent rainfall should end by 9am ET on Wednesday morning for our eastern communities, but there is a conditional probability that we may see a few additional scattered showers/storms during the daytime on Wednesday. These are conditional because they may not develop, but if a couple do, they could strengthen to strong or marginally severe. Therefore, it’s a good idea from tonight through Wednesday early afternoon to stay aware of the weather.