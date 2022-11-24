Happy Thanksgiving! We’ll have nice weather today for your holiday. It’ll be partly sunny with some periods of greater clouds and mild highs in the low to mid-60s. Great for kids playing outside and eating an outdoor meal.
Tonight rain showers will arrive, most likely after midnight, and continue for your Black Friday morning. Most of the rain will be light in nature, and conditions will improve past noon on Friday. Clouds will partially break for your Black Friday afternoon and evening. Highs will be mild again in the low to mid-60s.
Saturday now looks to be the better day of the weekend for outdoor activities as it’ll take longer for the second rain system to lift out of Texas. Thus, Saturday will be partly sunny with highs near 64. Then, Saturday night through Sunday early afternoon will have rain. Even with the clouds and rain, Sunday will remain mild in the 60s. Monday and Tuesday of next week look great and mostly sunny with rain returning again on Wednesday.