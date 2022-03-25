We re-created a Pittsburgh staple in honor of Pennsylvania native, Ben Bobick, for all of his hard work covering the college basketball postseason.
The Bebo
Ingredients:
- 2 slices thick-cut Italian bread
- Sliced pastrami, or your favorite type of meat
- 2 slices provolone cheese
- Handful of French fries
- Handful of oil and vinegar coleslaw
- 2 slices tomato
Instructions:
- Build your sandwich by layering the pastrami, provolone cheese, French fries, coleslaw and tomato on a slice of bread.
- Top with the other slice of bread.
- Cut the sandwich in half and enjoy with some extra fries!