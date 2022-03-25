The Bebo

The newly-crown 'Bebo' sandwich.

We re-created a Pittsburgh staple in honor of Pennsylvania native, Ben Bobick, for all of his hard work covering the college basketball postseason. 

The Bebo 

Ingredients:

  • 2 slices thick-cut Italian bread
  • Sliced pastrami, or your favorite type of meat
  • 2 slices provolone cheese
  • Handful of French fries
  • Handful of oil and vinegar coleslaw
  • 2 slices tomato

Instructions:

  • Build your sandwich by layering the pastrami, provolone cheese, French fries, coleslaw and tomato on a slice of bread.
  • Top with the other slice of bread.
  • Cut the sandwich in half and enjoy with some extra fries!

