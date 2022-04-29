John and Claire finish their Quarantine Cooking series with a fast-food favorite.

Quarantine Cooking: Mexican Pizza

INGREDIENTS

  • 1 pound ground beef
  • 1 packet taco seasoning
  • 3/4 cup water
  • 1 can (15 oz) refried beans
  • 1 can (10 oz) enchilada sauce
  • 1/4 cup diced tomatoes
  • 1 1/2 cup shredded Colby Jack cheese
  • 8 tostadas
  • Green Onions/Chives

INSTRUCTIONS

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
  • In a large skillet brown ground beef, breaking up into small pieces. Once cooked, add taco seasoning and water. Bring to a boil, reduce heat and simmer until most of the liquid is absorbed.
  • Add refried beans.
  • Spread about 1/4 cup of meat/beans evenly over the bottom of each tostada.
  • Place another tostada over the top of the meat. Spread about 2 Tbls of enchilada sauce evenly over the tostada. Divide tomatoes evenly over the top of the tortillas.
  • Sprinkle the cheese in an even layer over the top.
  • Place each pizza on a baking sheet and bake for 8-10 minutes until the cheese is melted and everything is hot.
  • Add green onions/chives and serve.

Anchor/Reporter

John Martin co-anchors Local 3 News on weekday mornings. He returns to East Tennessee from Colorado where he reported on the people and places of southern Colorado. A native Tennessean, John was born in Knoxville and attended UTC.

