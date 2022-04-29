Quarantine Cooking: Mexican Pizza
INGREDIENTS
- 1 pound ground beef
- 1 packet taco seasoning
- 3/4 cup water
- 1 can (15 oz) refried beans
- 1 can (10 oz) enchilada sauce
- 1/4 cup diced tomatoes
- 1 1/2 cup shredded Colby Jack cheese
- 8 tostadas
- Green Onions/Chives
INSTRUCTIONS
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- In a large skillet brown ground beef, breaking up into small pieces. Once cooked, add taco seasoning and water. Bring to a boil, reduce heat and simmer until most of the liquid is absorbed.
- Add refried beans.
- Spread about 1/4 cup of meat/beans evenly over the bottom of each tostada.
- Place another tostada over the top of the meat. Spread about 2 Tbls of enchilada sauce evenly over the tostada. Divide tomatoes evenly over the top of the tortillas.
- Sprinkle the cheese in an even layer over the top.
- Place each pizza on a baking sheet and bake for 8-10 minutes until the cheese is melted and everything is hot.
- Add green onions/chives and serve.