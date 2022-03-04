Goat Cheese Tortellini
Ingredients
- 12 to 16 ounces frozen or refrigerated cheese tortellini
- 28 ounce can crushed fire roasted tomatoes (or best quality crushed tomatoes)
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar
- 2 teaspoons garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon dried oregano
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- 3 cups baby spinach leaves, tightly packed (or chopped spinach)
- 8 fresh basil leaves
- 4 ounce goat cheese log
Instructions
- Boil the tortellini according to the package instructions (fresh usually takes 2 to 3 minutes and frozen takes 2 to 5 minutes to boil). Then drain it.
- Meanwhile, in a large skillet, place the crushed tomatoes, olive oil, balsamic vinegar, garlic powder, oregano, kosher salt, spinach, and whole basil leaves.
- Bring to a simmer, then cover and simmer while the pasta cooks or at least 10 minutes.
- When the pasta is done and drained, add it to the skillet.
- Crumble in the goat cheese into the sauce and stir until a creamy sauce forms (if you'd like, save out a few crumbles for topping).
- Serve immediately.