The partnership between Qcells and Summit Ridge Energy is not only significant in the Tennessee Valley but also huge for the solar energy field, too.
The agreement between the two pioneering clean energy companies marks the largest purchase agreement in solar energy history.
"Community solar is key to bringing affordable, reliable, clean energy to communities large and small, urban and rural, low-income or working class," said Justin Lee, CEO of Qcells. "The Qcells and SRE partnership will ensure more communities can access the endless benefits solar power offers, including cleaner air, lower energy bills, and more jobs."
The agreement will produce 1.2 GW of energy, requiring the manufacturing of 2.5 million solar panels.
At the back end of the deal, the company will provide clean electric and solar energy to 140,000 homes, according to Summit Ridge Energy CEO Steve Raeder.
"The proof's in the pudding, in terms of the production, first and foremost," Raeder told Local 3 News. "They are a reliable partner from a technological standpoint. There's also a great amount of trust that we built up over the years. And they've been pretty clear about their plans to create an American domestic manufacturing capability."
Summit Ridge will serve as the more frontward-facing end of the deal, handling the installation, use, and sale of this technology that Qcells is manufacturing.
Qcells became the largest domestic manufacturer of solar energy earlier this year when it announced it would expand its Dalton facility and employ more than 2,000 employees.
"I think this is probably the largest commercial contract for commercial solar development in U.S. history," said Raeder. "Did I think that this would be the case when I started this company in 2017? Probably not. I think I hoped."