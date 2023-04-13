April 6, 2023 will always be special for QCells assistant recycling manager Kimberly Richardson, who introduced Vice President Kamala Harris during her visit to Dalton, Georgia.
Richardson was chosen by her employers to introduce Harris, who visited the plant to announce a major expansion in solar panels.
Richardson admits she had some butterflies prior to her moment in the spotlight, but soon came down to earth, and was reassured by Harris’s calm demeanor and encouraging words.
Basking in the glow of lights, cameras and microphones, Richardson has had a week to reflect on this memorable occasion, and is now grateful for the opportunity to represent QCells on a pivotal day for the company, and for the region. An announcement of energy advancements and new jobs could be a game changer for Dalton and north Georgia, and years from now, she can proudly point to her role on an unforgettable day.
She got the plum assignment for a reason. QCells management didn't want to celebrate themselves, they wanted to showcase their manufacturing employees.