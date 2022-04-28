Purchase remaining plants at Crabtree Farms online

Crabtree Farms of Chattanooga has several plants and goods remaining following last weekend's Annual Spring Plant Sale and Festival.
Crabtree Farms of Chattanooga has inventoried all the plants online for purchase for pick up or delivery.
All purchases can be ordered for pick-up at the farm through Sat., April 30th.
If you pick up Saturday, be sure to check out the FARM STORE for it's seasonal opening from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. It includes fresh head and bagged lettuce, easter egg radishes, arugula and more.