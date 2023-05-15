UPDATE: The Humane Society has provided a little pup-date from one of the Korean meat market dogs rescued in March: Chickadee!
Chickadee is currently in foster care and is still available for adoption.
She is said to be the most timid dog of the group rescued from Korea, but her foster dad, Chris, says she's made significant progress in the short time he's had her.
Chickadee needs a forever family that will be willing to exercise the patience that she needs until she has fully adjusted to her new life.
Chickadee, along with the other dogs rescued, has spent her entire life living in a crowded cage without the gentle touch of a hand or a kind gesture and needs time to unlearn her past and realize the bright potential of her future.
If Chickadee sounds like a good fit for your home, you can fill out a special adoption application for her here.
PREVIOUS STORY: The Humane Educational Society (HES) has shared that five of the ten dogs they took in from the meat market rescue mission have found their furr-ever homes.
There are still 5 Korean market dogs available. If you are interested in becoming their forever family, you can click here to fill out an application.
HES advises that these dogs have all come from very special circumstances and need adopters up to the task of caring for them and showing them the love and life they've never had before.
PREVIOUS STORY: The Humane Educational Society in Chattanooga received 10 dogs rescued from an overseas dog meat market on Thursday.
The farm in South Korea was shut down earlier this month as part of a Humane Society International campaign, freeing almost 200 dogs and puppies, HES said on Wednesday. The animals were rescued and flown to the U.S. for placement.
According to HES, the dogs coming to Chattanooga will be assessed then placed directly in foster homes.
If you are interested in donating, or want to apply for adoption for these dogs, visit heschatt.org/marketdogs.
To learn more about the meat markets and HES' involvement, click here tinyurl.com/SKmeatmarket.
Stay with Local 3 News for updates to this story.