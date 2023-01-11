Chattanooga is set to open its first outdoor public pickleball courts this Spring, located at Batter's Place in East Brainerd. These courts will be equipped with resurfacing, restriping, fencing, seating area, lighting, shade structures, and an upgraded parking lot, and will replace damaged tennis courts destroyed during the Easter tornado of 2020.
In addition, two more pickleball courts are planned to open in Lookout Valley and Hixson in 2023. The Lookout Valley courts will be located at a local high school and will be converted from two full-size tennis courts into four pickleball courts, while the Hixson courts will be located behind the Hixson Community Center.
Chattanooga Parks and Outdoors will also be offering programming opportunities such as city leagues, open court time, and classes for beginners, as well as hosting black light pickleball events and partnering with TN Senior Olympics and civic groups. The City has also been awarded a $25,000 grant from the Greater Chattanooga Realtors for shade structures that will be installed at Batter's Place.
Pickleball is a paddle sport that combines elements of tennis, badminton, and ping-pong. Local 3 News visited Red Banks public pickleball courts in July 2022.