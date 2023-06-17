The public is invited to learn more about the Chickamauga Battlefield Connector Trail project.
A community meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, June 19 at the Advancing Education Center, located at 925 Osburn Road in Chickamauga.
The project will construct a 10-foot wide, multi-use, two directional trail that connects to an existing trail at South Oakwood Terrance and the end of Osborn Street that follows the railroad under Highway 27 and connects to the Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park.
An update on the planning and progress for the walking and biking path will be provided at this meeting.