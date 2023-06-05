Walker County leaders are asking for public input as they prepare to construct a new trail that will connect to/from the Chickamauga & Chattanooga National Military Park.
The Chickamauga Battlefield Connector Trail project will construct a 10-foot wide, multi-use, bi-directional trail, connecting to an existing trail at South Oakwood Terrance and the end of Osborn Street, which follows the railroad under Highway 27 and connects to the Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park at Wilder Road on thje park's southwestern corner.
A community meeting will be held at 5:30pm Monday, June 19 at the Advancing Education Center, located at 925 Osburn Road in Chickamauga.
Also, an update on the planning and progress for the walking and biking path will be provided at this meeting.