The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) has issued a public health alert on chicken meals sold at Publix stores in several states.
The alert is specifically on 12-ounce plastic-wrapped metal containers that contain "aprons Ready to Cook Meal for One Bacon-Cheddar Smothered Chicken" with a use-by date of September 21, 2022. Those packages carry the establishment number "P-48176" inside the USDA mark of inspection.
These meals appear to have been available in-store, and sold at Publix locations in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia.
For more information, click here: