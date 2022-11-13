A peaceful protest over a bill that would ban public drag shows in Tennessee was held on Sunday at a Chattanooga theatre.
Both supporters and opponents of the proposed law gathered at The Seed Theatre on Vance Road.
Tennessee Senate Majority Leader Jack Johnson filed the bill this week and if passed, public drag shows would be banned across the state.
First time violators would be charged with a Class A misdemeanor and a second offense would lead to a Class E felony.
Johnson claims the purpose of the bill is to protect children and said it is not an attack on the LGBTQ community.
If the bill becomes law, it will take effect on July 1, 2023.
