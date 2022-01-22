As cold weather rolls in, it is important to know how to keep your pipes from freezing. When water freezes in your pipes, it puts pressure on the pipe from the inside. If the pressure becomes too great, it can cause your pipes to burst. Fortunately, there are ways to prevent your pipes from freezing.
The first thing you can do is leave the faucet dripping overnight. Doing this will keep the water flowing, reducing the chance of the water freezing in your pipes.
Daphne Kirksey with Tennessee American Water says you can let your faucet drip without worrying about wasting water, "A small trickle of water is a really easy way to do it, and you can collect that water in a pot or a bucket and reuse it to water your plants or pets if you are concerned about the waste."
The next thing to do is wrap your outdoor spigots with an insulator. Also, be sure to disconnect your garden hose before temperatures fall below 20 degrees.
If these steps fail and the pipes still manage to freeze, wait until temperatures rise above freezing and shut your water off. After the water is shut off, you need to inspect your pipes for cracks. Any cracks need to be fixed by a repairman as soon as possible.
Following these simple tips will keep your water flowing smoothly this winter!