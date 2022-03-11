A winter storm will impact the Tennessee Valley Saturday morning, bringing snow and extremely cold temperatures to the region. This blast of cold air comes after a string of spring-like weather to begin March. Many plants have started to bloom, and some blooms may not survive the upcoming cold.
"The reality is you're probably going to lose blooms they are going to burn. Leaves are going to burn and discolor a little bit, but for the most part, all of your plants are really going to do fine," says Mark Bonastia with Signal Mountain Nursery.
Fortunately, there are steps that you can take to protect your plants from the cold. First, it is recommended that you bring any potted plants or ferns inside before temperatures drop below freezing. Placing cloth sheets or blankets around the base of your plants will help to keep them insulated. A fresh bed of mulch or pine needles is also a good option if you want to go with a more natural option. "If you have some low-lying perennials or hastas that are trying to come up a little bit, if you want within the next day, maybe stick a few pine needles on top of it," says Bonastia.
The last frost is typically the last week of April for Chattanooga and a little bit later in the month for communities in higher elevations. If you want to avoid any early spring cold spells, wait until the second week of April to begin planting.