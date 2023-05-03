May 1st through 5th is Air Quality Awareness Week hosted by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in partnership with multiple other agencies. This year's theme is “Working Together for Clean Air.”
The themed week aims to promote knowledge about air quality. Emphasis is placed on the work being done to improve air quality on national and local levels, the negative effects of poor air quality and how people can prepare for it, and promote public participation and engagement.
Each day has a topic:
- Monday: Wildfires and Smoke
- Tuesday: Asthma and Your Health
- Wednesday: Air Quality and Transportation
- Thursday: Air Quality and Climate
- Friday: Participatory Science
On a daily basis, you can check the Air Quality Index (AQI) for Chattanooga or other communities to know the current state of the air and if there are any health concerns for spending time outside.
AQI is represented by values from 0 to 500. The higher the number, the worse the air pollution. Zero to 50 is Good (green), and 51 to 100 is Moderate (yellow).
Chattanooga's AQI is most often in these two categories. Good means the air quality is satisfactory, and Moderate indicates air quality that is acceptable to the majority of people. However, it may pose a risk to people who are unusually sensitive to air pollution.
The AQI levels continue to increase to Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (orange), Unhealthy (red), Very Unhealthy (purple), and Hazardous (maroon). Wildfire smoke would likely be a big contributor if our local area were to reach the higher-end categories of poor air quality.
The summertime months typically pose the greatest risk of poor air quality. Pollutants emitted by cars, industrial facilities, some power plants, and other sources in the presence of summer sunlight and heat lead to increased ground-level ozone. Ozone higher in the atmosphere is good. Ozone at the ground is bad for people and the environment.
The Chattanooga-Hamilton County Air Pollution Control Bureau publishes daily reports for the Air Quality Index, pollen counts, and mold numbers Monday through Friday.