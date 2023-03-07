A new bill being heard in the Tennessee House Transportation Subcommittee on Wednesday, March 8th is looking to relax helmet requirements for people who ride motorcycles.
Right now in Tennessee, a helmet is required when operating and riding a motorcycle, but a proposed House bill could change that. Tennessee Representative Jay Reedy and Senator Kerry Roberts have proposed a bill that would create a four-year pilot program where drivers and passengers over 21 and not insured by Tenncare can ride without a helmet.
Dani Harris, a Chattanooga rider, said she never rides without her helmet because it gives her a sense of security.
"It feels like a disregard for human life in a sense. Like I said, just riding is so incredibly dangerous... it's scary because sometimes it's not even what you do, it's that someone else is not paying attention and they hit you," she said about the proposed bill.
Maggie Barter has been teaching motorcycle safety courses since 2016.
She admitted when she was younger she would ride without a helmet.
"I'm really glad I'm here is all I can say. I really hope that Tennessee doesn't make that choice. We have a lot of curvy roads, a lot of mountainous regions," she explained.
Barter advocates for helmet safety because she said anything can happen regardless of speed and other drivers, but helmets save lives.
"A rider has actually been killed from not wearing a helmet and he was only making a slow turn, he just hit a little bit of gravel and went down, his head went straight to the pavement."
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports motorcycle helmets reduce the risk of head injury by 69% and lower the risk of death by 42%.
This is why AAA said they are completely against relaxing Tennessee helmet laws.
"Our concern is any change to weaken that law or repel certain parts of that law could be detrimental to the safety of road ways here in Tennessee," explained AAA Spokesperson Megan Cooper.
She said Tennessee roadways are popular, but without a helmet they could be fatal.
"A lot of those roads don't have shoulders, a lot of them are next to drop offs. It could be very very dangerous if something where to happen on the roadway."
Cooper said regardless if the bill ultimately passes, motorcyclist should always wear their helmets.