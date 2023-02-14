A new bill under consideration by Tennessee lawmakers would lower the minimum age for lawfully carry a handgun from 21 to 18.
The bill, HB 1158/SB 1498, does not differentiate between open or concealed carry.
Also, the bill would remove certain "military service requirements for a person 18 to 20 years of age to obtain an enhanced, or lifetime enhanced, handgun carry permit."
It would also prohibit anyone under the age of 21 from transporting or storing a firearm or ammunition in a parking area that is owned, operated, or in use by a school, unless the person is at least 18 years of age and meets certain military qualifications.
The bill is currently under review by the Fiscal Review Committee in Nashville.