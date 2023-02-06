Love is in the air - and it smells like Cracker Barrel?
The restaurant chain has announced a new venture for Valentine's Day. According to its website, five lucky couples will have the chance to win free Cracker Barrel for a year.
To have a shot at the prize, each couple will need to get engaged at a Cracker Barrel location.
According to the chain's website, interested couples must post a video of their Cracker Barrel proposal to Instagram between February 10th and 16th. They'll also have to include a caption that explains "why they decided to propose at the iconic restaurant."
Candidates also need to hashtag their post with #ISaidYesAtCrackerBarrel and #Contest and follow the restaurant's official Instagram account, according to the website.
If you're not ready to pop the question just yet, Cracker Barrel has some more non-committal options for Valentine's Day. The chain is advertising an offer for a free dessert if you purchase two entrees during the days around Valentine's Day.
