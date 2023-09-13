"We will withdraw this case. However, I want you to also understand we will move forward building, as our right, 204 homes with no conditions," said MAP Engineers Owner Mike Price.
"I am concerned about the viability of even 204 houses on Bell Mill Road, because it is such a hard pull in at a 45 degree angle pull in," said Hamilton County District 9 Commissioner Dr. Steve Highlander.
Safety has been one of the biggest concerns when talking about bringing more homes on Bell Mill Road, off of Hunter Road.
Hunter Road had 35 reported wrecks this year. The current debate is between offering affordable housing in Hamilton County or prioritizing road repairs.
"I want my grandchildren to be able to buy homes Mike. I want them to, but I also want them to be safe and not die on the road," said Dr. Highlander.
This is a big concern from multiple other commissioners.
"If we're not building in Hamilton County, it's going to force us to raise taxes," said Hamilton County District 4 Commissioner Warren Mackey.
"People in Tennessee that were born here, raised here, have worked here all my life, can't afford to live here anymore. If we're not going to add to our housing stock, we sure as heck not going to be able to afford to live here anymore," said Hamilton County Commissioner David Sharpe.
The current zoning allows two homes per acre, but not the entire slightly over 100 acres is buildable land.
"It's not two per acre, he may be familiar with the law, but not the spirit and intent of the law. That bothers me. It also bothers me that we weren't allowed to make public comment," said Bell Mill Road resident Gary Boles.
Price and other commissioners were allowed to speak but not anyone from the public. Price expects to begin construction next spring.
"We have a housing shortage and we have to address that. Now, of course with growth and change always creates issues within infrastructure that has to be addressed," said Price.
It is very unlikely any strides will be made to improve road conditions before construction begins.