Project Pinball Charity will soon install a Hot Wheels Pinball Machine in the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Chattanooga to benefit kids and their families.
Organizers say the dedication will be the first in a series of pinball installations during their 9th Annual 'Love Across America Tour.'
They say the project came together a few years ago when the Classic Arcade Pinball Museum located on Broad Street approached the Project Pinball Team with the idea to place a machine in Chattanooga's Ronald McDonald House.
The team stated, "Last year our staff set out to raise money in support of the Ronald McDonald House of Greater Chattanooga through a partnership with the non profit organization Project Pinball. The goal was to raise over $8,500 by the end of the year in order to place a brand new pinball machine in the local Ronald McDonald House with the hope that it might provide much needed recreational relief to the patients and their families, as well as the physicians and nurses who care for them."
The organization says the new pinball machine will be placed at the Ronald McDonald House of Greater Chattanooga during a dedication ceremony on Tuesday, June 20th.