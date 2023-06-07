The partnership between Walker County Government and Project 52 will result in a number of clean-up projects being tackled this summer.
With the help of volunteers from Signal Mountain Presbyterian Church, watch as this property is transformed in just one day.
Haley Sestersenn with Signal Mountain Presbyterian Church says the program is for residents in the community that can't clean up or take care of their yards and are starting to get fined by the county.
She says this puts residents at the risk of eviction or condemnation.
Crews with the church will come out to those residents to help clean up their yards. The group calls it 'Fill a Dumpster'.
Sestersenn says the group is made up of 6th, 7th, and 8th graders.
She says there are several different crews with Project 52 tackling areas of Chattanooga and N. Georgia this summer.
P52 is always looking for volunteers. If you would like to serve, send them a message through Facebook or call 423.598.0915.