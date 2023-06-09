The Launch Pad needs community help to continue building homes for woman in need.
Chattanooga organization The Launch Pad helps women recover from addiction by providing a home and other resources to set them up for success.
"It helps keep me busy and it helps keep me focused on what I need to focus on, which is my recovery," said Launch Pad resident Megan Myers.
The program started in 2020 with one home, and five homes are ready for woman in recovery. Lots next to the homes are cleared to expand this program even more.
The Launch Pad founder Scottie Bowman says she started the organization after beginning her own addiction recovery.
The successful restaurant owner says she almost lost her life's work, the Big Chill and Grill.
"It's really difficult. I can speak from experience. I would get up everyday and tell myself I am not going to get high today, I am not going to get high today, I am not going to get high today. And by the time I got my clothes on and got ready for work, I'd call my dope man," said Bowman.
The program currently has about 20 residents who combined have about 50 children.
The Launch Pad's goal is to build family friendly housing for these women to be able to stay with their children.
The success of the program depends on the strict guidelines these women follow. These requirements include passing drug tests, maintaining clean housing, having a job, and attending multiple recovery meetings weekly.
More information on how to support this program is on their Facebook page.