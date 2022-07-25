It's been 30 days since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the landmark case Roe v Wade. Now each state has the right to make its own abortion laws with, 13 states, including Tennessee, already having 'Trigger Laws' in place ready to make abortions illegal.
On Monday night pro-choice supporters rallied against the decision.
Dozens of Chattanooga residents joined Monday's rally, chanting things like "only we decide our fate, not the church and not the state" and, "my body my choice, my body my choice".
"This is something we have heard of the past two years about vaccinations, and it's the same with abortions, anything that has to do with my body, I should be able to have the right to do that," said Shannon Hardaway, Leader with Chattanooga Health Advocacy Team.
Shannon Hardaway with Chattanooga Health Advocacy Team, which organized the event, says Monday's rally marks 30 days after Roe v Wade was overturned.
Some believe Tennessee's trigger law would make abortions illegal in the state after 30 days, but the Tennessee's Attorney General's Office say it's still unknown when the state's anti-abortion "Trigger Ban" will go into effect.
Hardaway says the state is already being affected by the U.S. Supreme Court's decision.
"Many of the clinics that were working in Tennessee have now moved to other states or have shut down completely," said Hardaway.
During the rally several cars drove by honking in support, but others shouted as they drove by "abortions are murder".
A protester at the rally told me she believes without access to safe abortions pregnant women will eventually die from having forced pregnancies.
"And they're going to be like "what could we have done to stop this?", this… this is what you could have done to stop it," said pro-choice supporter, Jada Rogers.
Another organization in Chattanooga which offers alternatives to abortions is 'Choices'. They do provide free resources to those who are going ahead with their pregnancy.
