A group of local students will deliver petitions and testimony in front of the State Senate Judiciary Committee next week in support of an anti-abortion bill.
William Reynolds, the president of Students for Life of Southeast Tennessee said this is an opportunity for our state Senator Todd Gardenhire, who is on the committee, to prove he stands for the unborn.
He said representatives of the group Students for Life of Tennessee will deliver more than 3,200 signatures in support of Senate Bill 2582- the anti-abortion bill that states life starts at fertilization.
"This bill is a huge step forward for human rights in Tennessee. We are really excited because we have gotten a lot of support," said Reynolds.
He said the committee will be hearing testimony from pro-life supporters who want to see the bill move forward.
"Which interestingly enough our local state senator, one of our local state senators Todd Gardenhire, district 10 sits on that committee. Senator Gardenhire campaigns on being pro-life and this is a great opportunity for him to do that," said Reynolds.
However, for people such as Whitney Smith the Founder of Pro-choice with Heart, this bill is concerning.
"The abortion ban that is trying to be passed in Tennessee is absolutely terrifying because it blocks essential access to healthcare that not only saves lives it is essential to the bodily autonomy of everyone with a uterus," she said.
The proposal states the woman will not be punished if she decides to have an abortion, but anyone who performs the abortion could be taken to civil court.
"Terrifying to think that there is a male politician out there who is making a decision about what I can do with my body that will absolutely never affect him,' she said.
One of the exceptions listed in the bill to the abortion ban would be if the baby risks the mother's life.
"It does not contain exceptions for rape or incest," said Reynolds.
"A uterus is an organ just like a kidney and no one has a right to use that against your will, not a fetus, not a politician, not a baby, not anyone," said Smith.
Reynolds said if women want to have choices, there is always adoption and support that people can offer them. Smith said having a child should be a woman's choice.
According to Reynolds, the hearing will be next Tuesday at the State's Capitol.