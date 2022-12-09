State Sen. Todd Gardenhire, R-Chattanooga, is sponsoring a bill to bring the state's private school voucher program to Hamilton County.
The Education Savings Account Program allows low-income students to use up to $7,300 of public tax dollars for private school tuition and other fees but is currently restricted to students in Shelby County and Metro Nashville school districts.
Senate Bill 12 expands eligibility criteria to include students zoned for a district with at least five schools that performed in the bottom 10% of schools in 2017 and those identified as priority schools in 2015, 2018 and 2021.
Under the new criteria, Hamilton County Schools would become eligible.
