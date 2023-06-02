cha incident

Officials are investigating a malfunction with a private aircraft that happened right after landing at the Chattanooga Airport, and several flights have been delayed or cancelled Friday evening.

According to a spokesperson for the airport, "a private aircraft arriving in Chattanooga had a landing gear issue but landed safely."

The FAA said the nose gear the aircraft, a Hawker 800, collapsed after the plane landed at Lovell Field close to 7:30 p.m. 

Two people were on board at the time. 

According to officials, no one was hurt, and the incident is under investigation.

The FAA sent us this statement:

"The nose gear of a Hawker 800 jet collapsed after the plane landed at Lovell Field Airport in Chattanooga, Tenn., around 7:30 p.m. local time Friday. Two people were on board. The FAA will investigate."

