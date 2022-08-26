The McMinn County Sheriff’s Office has charged two staff members of a local private Christian school in connection to a sexual assault involving a minor.
Sheriff Joe Guy says the principal of Liberty Christian Academy, 46-year-old Jason Kennedy, has been charged with two counts of Sexual Assault by an Authority Figure and one count of Solicitation of a Minor.
Sheriff Guy says 28-year-old Brittany Branham, a secretary and home school coordinator at Liberty Christian, has been charged with one count of Solicitation of a Minor.
Sheriff Guy says the assault happened off campus and involved a minor who was previously a student at the school.
Both Kennedy and Branham were booked at the McMinn County Jail on Friday morning.
Kennedy was given a $60,000 bond and Branham was given a $15,000 bond.
Sheriff Guy says both have since made bond and were released.
Stay with the Local 3 News app for updates to this story.