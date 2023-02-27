A daycare center at the center of a Department of Children's Services investigation has had severe complaints in the past.
Local 3 News is investigating claims of neglect at Primrose School of Hixson after a father said his 2-year-old son broke his femur at the facility, but still doesn't have a clear idea on how that happened.
The daycare told Eric Lane his son fell while playing in the classroom, but a social worker told him the story did not add up, adding the break would be caused by the equivalent force of a two-story fall.
Local 3 News originally reported there were no past violations at the facility, but has since discovered that not to be the case.
In February of 2020, a Department of Human Services inspection report found a range of violations, which stemmed from a complaint filed by an employee at the daycare.
"On February 27, 2020, during an unannounced complaint investigation visit, several educators stated that they had observed another educator in the 12-18 months classroom picking children up from the floor by one arm, spanking children, forcing children's head to their feet, rubbing a child's face in the carpet, forcefully seating children both on the floor and the potty, covering children's faces with blankets during naptime, and covering a child's cot with a blanket and tucking it under the legs of the cot," the letter from the state read. "A period of two weeks passed before they reported these observations to the complaint hotline."
The incident apparently resulted in legal action against the daycare, according to an order from a Hamilton County Circuit Court judge.
The order shows a $20,000 settlement to the family from the daycare related to an accident resulting in injury for a young girl at the daycare.
"Primrose has received limited complaints from parents in the past 22 years as most public businesses do, but those issues have been resolved," said Dan Case, owner of the daycare franchise. "We have not been contacted by the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services or any other agency to date, but we intend to cooperate in any way.”
You won't, however, find those complaints listed on the Department of Human Service's website, despite a detailed database of violations on the state's website. The website currently shows no violations or necessary correction action as a result of 40 inspections dating back to July of 2017.
A department spokesperson said the discrepancy results from an update to the state website. The spokesperson said the reports are being populated and it's possible from facilities have not been updated yet.
--
Primrose School of Hixson Owner Dan Case's full statement:
"Primrose Hixson was not a defendant in any court case regarding the information contained in your previous email. There was never a court case filed regarding these alleged issues. Primrose has received limited complaints from parents in the past 22 years as most public businesses do, but those issues have been resolved.
We would urge you to inform the public of the steps taken by our teachers and administration on the day Levi was accidentally injured:
“On February 1, school leadership was notified by teachers that a child fell and was injured while playing in their classroom. We immediately notified the child's parents and attempted to console Levi. As standard procedure, we also immediately alerted state licensing about the injury. State licensing visited the school on February 3, and we are cooperating with their review of the incident. We have not been contacted by the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services or any other agency to date, but we intend to cooperate in any way.”
A representative from Tennessee Dept of Human Services conducted an on-site investigation on February 3, 2023 – just two days after the incident. The agent opined Levi’s injuries were the result of an unfortunate accident.
We are confident any formal investigations by an authorized governmental agency will determine Levi’s injuries were the result of an accident. We would request the public not form an opinion regarding this matter until the relevant investigations are conducted and completed, if any. Instead, we would ask you focus your thoughts and energy on Levi and his recovery. Levi and his family continue to be in our prayers."