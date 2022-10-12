Fall foliage is always a special visual treat for our area in the months of October and November. So how are the trees shaping up for this year?
First, a little science, the change in leaf color is primarily due to less sunlight both in the form of shorter days and a lower sun angle in the fall season. Chlorophyll diminishes, which makes leaves green in spring and summer, and new colors are revealed or produced in its absence. These new colors are oranges, yellows, reds, and purples.
Then, weather plays a role in setting up a year for great vibrancy and the timing of peak colors.
Sunny and seasonably warm days are needed to produce the proper sugars in the leaves, and clear, cool nights help trigger the veins in leaves to close. This closing traps the sugars in the leaves and leads to the production colorful pigments.
Our area has been good on these variables so far this year, meaning bright colors and normal leaf timing.
Unfortunately, we run into a problem with rainfall. Soil moisture is needed for the trees, which was great through growing season, but we’ve been dry recently. Some rainfall will be helpful moving forward to keep leaves from drying up and being dull in color.
That being said, too much heavy rain and wind can negatively affect the color or knock the leaves off trees altogether before they change colors.
Tonight’s rain and storms leave us with questionable conditions of what may happen, but it is so far so good with this fall foliage season.
Leaves are showing minimal to patchy color in valley spots and even the Plateau this week. The mountains to the east such as the Cherokee National Forest have partial colors while the Cherohala area and Smokies are near peak.
Look for the Smokies and along the TN/NC line to peak around next week. Most of our eastern mountains should peak around the last week of October and much of the rest of the area in the beginning of November.
Again, weather may play a role in potentially changing these dates and vibrancy.