WATCH LIVE:
The City of Jasper is set to host a press conference this afternoon regarding a recent traffic stop.
The press conference will begin at 2 p.m. Central Time.
HAPPENING SOON: Jasper Mayor Jason Turner, Police Chief Billy Mason, and the City Attorney will be holding a press conference at 2 CT. This is after a video surfaced social media, involving Jasper PD. More on @Local3News pic.twitter.com/beSnKdon3Y— Abigail Martin (@AbigailLocal3) August 10, 2023
It will include the City Attorney, Jasper Police Chief Billy Mason, and Mayor Turner.
Stay with us as this story continues to develop.