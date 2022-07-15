Today, President Biden signed an Executive Order establishing a Presidential Emergency Board, effective July 18, 2022, to help resolve an ongoing dispute between major freight rail carriers and their unions.
Keeping supply chains running means keeping America’s railways running. In making the decision to create the Presidential Emergency Board, the President has considered input from relevant stakeholders.
The President’s goal is to make sure America’s freight rail system continues to run without disruption, delivering the items that our families, communities, farms and businesses rely on.
The Presidential Emergency Board will provide a structure for workers and management to resolve their disagreements. The Board will investigate the dispute and, within 30 days of its establishment, deliver a report recommending how the dispute should be resolved.
By statute, the Executive Order triggers a “cooling off” period intended to keep the parties working toward a negotiated settlement.