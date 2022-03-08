Americans are already feeling pain at the pump and President Joe Biden announced Tuesday morning the United States is banning all imports of Russian oil, gas, and energy.
The national average for gas prices has already surpassed the record set in 2008 and a petroleum analyst said it's going to keep going up.
"This is a step that we're taking to inflict further pain on Putin but there will be costs here in the United States as well. I said I would level with the American people from the beginning and when I first spoke to this I said defending freedom was going to cost," President Joe Biden said.
GasBuddy Petroleum Analyst Patrick De Haan said many United States oil companies were already curbing the flow of Russian oil.
"This isn't necessarily a surprise to the market. It's not going to necessarily have a shock wave," De Hann said.
Good news, because we've already seen gas prices hit record highs. They've risen 50 cents since last week, coming to a national average of $4.17 a gallon Tuesday.
Tennessee hasn't yet hit a state average of $4, but Georgia has.
"There's less supplies because sanctions on Russia and there's more buyers interested because of the overall recovery and the global economy," De Haan said.
To help level the loss, Biden said the United States is released 30 million oil barrels from its strategic petroleum reserve and other countries will release 30 million, totaling 60 million barrels. To put those numbers into perspective, the United States uses about 20 million a day.
Experts said prices could increase, but not at such a steep rate because oil gains have backed off.
"At least for now the pace of increases will probably start to slow down," De Haan said.
De Haan said consumers set the price with how often we fill up and if we continue to use like we are, we could see the national average reach $4.50 a gallon. He said if possible, stay home, car pool, or use public transportation.
