The president and head of Chattanooga's Baylor School was arrested and charged Friday with boating under the influence, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by Local 3.
Christopher Angel, 52, was seen in the Nickajack Reservoir on the Tennessee River north of Chattanooga by officers from the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency who were on marina patrol.
Angel was also charged with the reckless operation of a vessel or boat.
TWRA officers stopped the pontoon boat Angel was piloting because he wasn't at the helm of the vessel, but controlling it standing alongside the wheel. The TWRA called that "negligent operation" since Angel could not easily control the boat's throttle if required to do so for safety.
Angel was asked to show proof of proper safety equipment, such as a fire extinguisher and a personal floatation device for each person aboard the boat.
That's when officers noticed three empty beer cans at the vessel's helm, and Angel's slow and slurred speech.
A series of standard field sobriety tests were done and TWRA officers determined Angel was too impaired to safely operate the boat, according to the affidavit.
Once back on shore, TWRA officers read the implied consent law to Angel, who refused to take the breath test.
He was later taken to the Hamilton County Jail.