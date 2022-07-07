Preserving the history of Red Bank with 10,000 photos

A local author is collecting photos to help preserve the history of Red Bank, Tennessee.
Lawrence Miller, a Red Bank author, says collecting photos of Red Bank, will help keep the history of the city alive.
He has collected over thirty-thousand pictures of Chattanooga loaded on the photo-sharing site, Flickr.
He is now working to recreate the same thing for Red Bank but this time in the form of a book.
"The book project sort of evolved in a sense, from that. We do want people to contribute their photos either directly to that site or they can contact me and I can set up my scanner," Miller said.
Miller is working on collecting as many photos as possible to tell the many stories of Red Bank.
He is asking the community to bring their pictures to The Meeting House on Dayton Boulevard.
"The pictures are a part of the story and have to have the narrative that weaves it all together. We don't really think we will see a published book for probably a year um, there is a lot to be done," He said.
The project just developed a few months ago and he's already learned so much.
"One of the most surprising things that I've come across so far is the fact that there was an electric trolley line that ran from Chattanooga to Red Bank to about where we are here...near Ashland Terrace. In 1927, that trolley line had ridership of fifteen-hundred people a day," He said.
The Mayor of Red Bank, Hollie Berry, reached out to Miller to work on this project after Arcadia Press expressed interest in publishing a book
on the History of Red Bank.
"Every town in America has a story...Red Bank has a story," Miller said.
The published book will take some time but the importance will be so valuable to the Red Bank community.
"There's a lot of younger families in particular who have moved into Red Bank over the last several years and they want to
know about their history," He said.