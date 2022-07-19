Chattanooga law enforcement have arrested and charged Rodney Bean with felony obtaining controlled sustained by fraud.
According to the affidavit, a CVS pharmacist reported to Chattanooga officials that a local doctor's Drug Enforcement Administration number had been used two days by Bean. Bean called in prescriptions for Randy Marlow and Tiffany Bean.
The doctor called the pharmacist to tell her that she believed Rodney Bean was using her DEA number to write prescriptions for himself.
The prescriptions that were forged were 60 pills of Alprazolam 2 mg and Xanax.
