The National Park Service (NPS) is preparing to conduct a prescribed fire at Chickamauga Battlefield the week of March 27, depending on weather conditions.
The planned fire will be on approximately 153 acres north of Viniard-Alexander Road.
This will be the first of five prescribed fires in the next several years.
Per the National Park Service, the goals of the fire are to restore, protect, and maintain the historical and cultural landscapes; restore and maintain fire-adapted plant communities; reduce hazard fuel accumulations; eradicate invasive woody and exotic vegetation species which compete with native vegetation and to preserve and promote suitable conditions for limestone glade communities.
This will be the first-ever prescribed fire conducted at Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park.
Wildland and local fire engines, firefighters, and Viniard-Alexander Road will serve to create buffers and fire breaks to ensure the fire is contained.
Smoke will be visible during the burn, but no long duration or major impacts to the park or surrounding area are expected due to the small size of the prescription parameters.
Upon completion of the fire activity, wildland firefighters will continue to monitor the area to ensure the fire is contained.
Temporary Closures Planned:
Viniard-Alexander Road will be closed between LaFayette Road and Alexander Bridge Road during the prescribed fire.
All trails within the burn area will be closed until firing operations are complete.
Other park roads may be closed temporarily if smoke conditions reduce visibility.