On Wednesday, the North Chickamauga Creek Wildlife Management Area (WMA) staff will utilize a prescribed fire to control vegetation in the area.
Residents nearby should expect to see and smell smoke from the burn.
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency says that prescribed fires have been used as a tool for centuries. They differ from wildfire in that precise parameters including air temperature, humidity, ground moisture, windspeed and more must be met before use.
Prescribed fires are typically overseen by prescribed burn managers and burn patterns are established and containment paths set beforehand. Prescribed burns reduce dead, brushy areas that when not removed, can lead to more severe wildfires.
“Prescribed fire is useful in lessening invasive species and promoting native plants and wildlife on the landscape,” shared WMA Manager, Brian Letner. “ This form of management is safe, effective and less costly than other forms.”