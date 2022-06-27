Following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, Tennessee has trigger laws going into place presumably on July 24, 2022.
Organizations are readying other options available for pregnant mothers in need.
Catholic Charities’ Pregnancy Help Center told Local 3 News they have received more messages about their services since the decision came down on Friday. The group provides physical and emotional resources to pregnant women and fathers to give them the support they need throughout the pregnancy and even after.
After nearly five decades, the Supreme Court of the United States gave the power back to the states to make laws on abortion.
"We're here. We're ready. We've been preparing for this,” said Sandi Davidson, the Pregnancy Services Program Leader for Catholic Charities.
The center offers a number of services to pregnant women in crisis. They have 24/7 hotline and six pregnancy help centers in East Tennessee, including one in Chattanooga.
"If they are wanting to parent, we have a program called Earn While You Learn, where we can teach them about pregnancy, parenting, life skills. Fathers can come and take our classes as well,” Davidson told us.
They offer 250 classes. Both in-person and online. Every class earns the parent baby bucks, and they can stay in the program until their child is two years old.
“Shop in our baby store, or they can tell us what they are needing for their babies. They can either come in and pick it up, or we can ship it to their homes,” Davidson said.
The organization can also provide resources to parents who may be homeless, drug addicted, or have financial concerns.
They can also walk you through the adoption process.
If a mother inquiries about abortion, they will provide them with information but do not help with that process.
"Just give them the facts. We tell them about fetal development, physical risk, emotional risk, even the abortion procedure itself if that's what they want,” Davidson told us.
The Pregnancy Help Center will never tell a parent what option they should choose. If a mother goes through with abortion, they provide post-abortion counseling and offer weekend retreats.
"We've had women on our retreats that are in their eighties, and they've said that there wasn't a day that went by that they didn't regret their decision."
It is a non-judgmental group. Everything is free and confidential.
There are six Pregnancy Help Centers in East Tennessee, including a Chattanooga location. To volunteer, donate, or get more information, click here.
If you need immediate help, call their 24/7 hotline at 1-877-990-4673.