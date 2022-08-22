With Tennessee's trigger law on abortion kicking in this week, local health clinics are preparing to assist our community.
New Hope Pregnancy Care Center in Cleveland provides education to women who are pregnant and need advice. About thirty percent of their clients are abortion-minded when they come in and about eighty percent of them leave changing their minds.
New Hope has seen more women coming in to seek their services since Roe v. Wade was overturned, and they anticipate even more after the trigger law is in place.
"Simply because abortion will not be available,” said Tracie Shellhouse, the CEO of New Hope Pregnancy Care Center.
This year around thirty percent of their clients are considered "at-risk" for an abortion.
"They either already have an abortion set, they are considering abortion -- it is still on the slate of options,” Shellhouse said.
Or they fear the circumstances in their lives will not allow for them to have enough resources to care for a child.
When these women seek New Hope's guidance, the care center believes education is the most effective and important way to help them.
"I do believe that when we are educated we make better decisions, and it's very important to know all of the things available to you. That you don't have just one option, and that is to terminate. To understand that there is a community that has great resources that is willing to step up alongside and are already rooting for you,” Shellhouse told us.
The women receive education on parenting, adoption, and what an abortion is.
"Once they understand simply what terminating a pregnancy really means and what that entails, it's no longer an option,” Shellhouse said.
Through medical services provided by the center, the women can see their child in the womb and CEO at New Hope, Tracie Shellhouse, says that almost always changes their minds.
"It is one thing to be pregnant and to be overwhelmed with the idea of being pregnant, it is another thing to have the opportunity to see your child,” she told us.