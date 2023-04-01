The severe weather that moved through the Tennessee Valley Friday night and Saturday morning has left several people without power.
Here are the latest outage numbers for the Local 3 News viewing area:
TENNESSEE
- Hamilton County -- As of 3:30 a.m., 22 EPB customers are reportedly without power at this time.
- Bradley County --
- Marion County --
- Meigs County --
- McMinn County -- Appears to have 465 customers without power as of 3:30 a.m.
- Sequatchie County --
- Bledsoe County --
- Grundy County --
- Polk County -- Appears to have 915 customers without power as of 3:30 a.m.
- Rhea County --
GEORGIA
- Catoosa County --
- Dade County --
- Murray County --
- Walker County --
- Whitfield County --
ALABAMA
- Jackson County --
- DeKalb County --
NORTH CAROLINA
- Cherokee County --
Click on your utility below to get the latest updates on power outages:
- EPB
- Volunteer Electric Cooperative
- Cleveland Utilities
- North Georgia EMC
- Georgia Power
- Dalton Utilities
- Sequachee Valley Electric Coop
