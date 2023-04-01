power outages

The severe weather that moved through the Tennessee Valley Friday night and Saturday morning has left several people without power.

Here are the latest outage numbers for the Local 3 News viewing area:

TENNESSEE

  • Hamilton County -- As of 3:30 a.m., 22 EPB customers are reportedly without power at this time.  
  • Bradley County -- 
  • Marion County -- 
  • Meigs County -- 
  • McMinn County -- Appears to have 465 customers without power as of 3:30 a.m.
  • Sequatchie County -- 
  • Bledsoe County -- 
  • Grundy County -- 
  • Polk County -- Appears to have 915 customers without power as of 3:30 a.m.
  • Rhea County -- 

GEORGIA

  • Catoosa County -- 
  • Dade County -- 
  • Murray County --
  • Walker County -- 
  • Whitfield County -- 

ALABAMA

  • Jackson County -- 
  • DeKalb County --

NORTH CAROLINA

  • Cherokee County --

Click on your utility below to get the latest updates on power outages:

For the latest weather conditions in your area, click here to download the Local 3 Weather app for iPhone and Android devices.

Stay with the Local 3 News app for power outage updates as they become available.

Tags

Recommended for you