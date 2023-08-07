power outages

The severe weather that moved through portions of the Tennessee Valley on Monday has left several people without power.

Here is a look at power outages in the Local 3 News viewing area as 5:30PM:

  • Hamilton County -- EPB and Sequachee Valley Electric Coop report a combined total of 4,991 outages.
  • Bradley County -- Volunteer Electric Cooperative reports 98 outages.
  • Sequatchie County -- Sequachee Valley Electric Coop reports 116 outages.
  • Grundy County -- No outages reported at this time.
  • Bledsoe County -- Sequachee Valley Electric Coop and Volunteer Energy Cooperative report a combined total of 3,598 outages.
  • Rhea County -- EPB, Sequachee Valley Electric Coop, & Volunteer Energy Cooperative report a combined total of 4,841 outages.
  • Meigs County -- Volunteer Energy Cooperative reports 1,457 outages.
  • McMinn County -- Volunteer Energy Cooperative reports 1,093 outages.
  • Dade County -- Georgia Power reports 883 outages.
  • Walker County -- Georgia Power and North Georgia EMC report a combined total of 744 outages.
  • Catoosa County -- Georgia Power and North Georgia EMC report a combined total of 339 outages.
  • Whitfield County -- Dalton Utilities, Georgia Power and North Georgia EMC report a combined total of 2,906 outages.
  • Murray County -- Amicalola EMC, Georgia Power and North Georgia EMC report a combined total of 778 outages.

