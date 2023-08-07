The severe weather that moved through portions of the Tennessee Valley on Monday has left several people without power.
Here is a look at power outages in the Local 3 News viewing area as 5:30PM:
- Hamilton County -- EPB and Sequachee Valley Electric Coop report a combined total of 4,991 outages.
- Bradley County -- Volunteer Electric Cooperative reports 98 outages.
- Sequatchie County -- Sequachee Valley Electric Coop reports 116 outages.
- Grundy County -- No outages reported at this time.
- Bledsoe County -- Sequachee Valley Electric Coop and Volunteer Energy Cooperative report a combined total of 3,598 outages.
- Rhea County -- EPB, Sequachee Valley Electric Coop, & Volunteer Energy Cooperative report a combined total of 4,841 outages.
- Meigs County -- Volunteer Energy Cooperative reports 1,457 outages.
- McMinn County -- Volunteer Energy Cooperative reports 1,093 outages.
- Dade County -- Georgia Power reports 883 outages.
- Walker County -- Georgia Power and North Georgia EMC report a combined total of 744 outages.
- Catoosa County -- Georgia Power and North Georgia EMC report a combined total of 339 outages.
- Whitfield County -- Dalton Utilities, Georgia Power and North Georgia EMC report a combined total of 2,906 outages.
- Murray County -- Amicalola EMC, Georgia Power and North Georgia EMC report a combined total of 778 outages.
Stay with the Local 3 News app for updates to this story as they become available.