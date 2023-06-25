Portions of the Tennessee Valley are seeing high winds, flooding, and may be without power this evening.
The severe weather that moved through the Tennessee Valley has caused damage in various areas and left customers in the dark.
SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS WARNING until 2:30pm eastern for parts of Meigs, Rhea, Mcminn and Bledsoe counties. 60 mph wind gusts and small hail possible with these storms moving SE at 35 mph. @DavidKarnes3 pic.twitter.com/9AwGBxPcgh— David Karnes (@DavidKarnes3) June 25, 2023
Here are the latest outage numbers for the states in the Local 3 News viewing area from the utilities that have provided updates:
TENNESSEE:
- Hamilton County -- 528 outages.
- Rhea County -- 886 outages.
- Bledsoe County -- 6 outages.
- Marion County -- 1 outage.
- Bradley County -- 725 outages.
- Grundy County -- 11 outages.
- McMinn County -- 84 outages.
- Monroe County -- 131 outages.
- Polk County -- 1,266 outages.
- Sequatchie County -- 1 outage.
GEORGIA:
- Catoosa County -- 43 outages.
- Walker County -- 0 outages.