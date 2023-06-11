The severe weather that moved through the Tennessee Valley has caused damage in various areas and left thousands of customers in the dark.
Here are the latest outage numbers for the states in the Local 3 News viewing area from the utilities that have provided updates:
TENNESSEE:
- Hamilton County -- A total of 13,827 outages.
- Marion County -- A total of 6 outages.
- Bradley County -- A total of 4 outages.
- Grundy County -- A total of 39 outages.
- Bledsoe County -- A total of 50 outages.
- Sequatchie County -- A total of 10 outages.
GEORGIA: A total of 8,607 outages across the state.
- Catoosa County -- A total of 7 outages.
- Dade County -- A total of 32 outages.
- Walker County -- A total of 3 outages.