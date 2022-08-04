For the first time in six years, Catoosa County residents could see an increase on their property tax bill.
This increase proposal comes in light of inflation- the needs and costs for public safety and county services have increased drastically for the Catoosa County Government.
Catoosa County Spokesperson John Pless said the maximum millage rate increase the Catoosa County Board of Commissioners could see is 1.75 mills.
“What this translates to for a person with an asset valve home of $175-thousand, what that means is annually that is going to cost about another $117 or a non-homestead property about $121,” Pless said.
Pless expressed the current and proposed property tax is the lowest among neighboring counties in Northwest Georgia.
“The citizens we heard from are of course not happy with hearing about a possible increase on property taxes. Again, we understand that a lot of people are concerned with anything going up. We have all experienced higher gasoline prices, higher grocery prices, prices for goods and services continue to climb,” Pless said.
People are also demanding higher wages for their work.
“People are leaving jobs and taking jobs sometimes in unrelated industries for higher pay because the job market is hot right now. This is an employee’s market, so employees can dictate,” Pless said.
Because of that, the county is having to make their salaries more competitive- especially in public safety departments since pay does not compare with other nearby counties.
“It is essential that we keep police officers, firefighters, paramedics, and other first responders. People in public works as well, they are regarded as first responders as well especially when things happen like trees fall down, holes open up in the roadways and those type of things,” Pless said.
There will be three public hearings later this month before a final decision is made.
• Thursday, August 11 at 9:00 a.m.
• Thursday, August 11 at 6:00 p.m.
• Friday, August 19 at 6:00 p.m.
Meeting are held at the Catoosa County Administrative Building on 800 Lafayette Street in Ringgold, GA.