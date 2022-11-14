The Walker County Board of Commissioners has approved a new program that will connect shelter dogs with inmates. The purpose of the program is for Rock Spring's Walker County Prison inmates to train dogs from the Walker County Animal Shelter.
Joe Legge, the Public Relations Manager for Walker County Government said the Georgia Department of Corrections started the program in other prisons across the state.
"They actually approached us because we have a minimum security prison in Walker County that's run by the Department of Corrections and asked us if this would be something that we're interested in," he explained.
Inmates in Walker County will train the dogs in hopes of making them more adoptable.
"Our shelter manager will actually decide which animals will go to the prisons, obviously the ones that have good behavior and could be trained and be worked with."
He said most of the dogs will be the ones already spoken for and heading to a forever home. A requirement from the Department of Corrections bans Pitbulls from the program. Legee said the program will not only benefits the dogs but also to the inmates, giving them an incentive for good behavior because they have to be selected for the program.
"Also, it gives them something to do and something to help them feel like they're contributing back to society because they're making an impact by training these so they can be adopted and placed in good homes."
He said the program won't cost any additional funds to the county as it's ran by the Department of Corrections. Once the program begins, he said they will partner three inmates with three dogs for seven weeks.
He said the program is another way for them to connect with the community.
The program is still in the works but Legge is hopeful it can start at the beginning of next year.