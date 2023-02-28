Good Tuesday. I hope you have enjoyed the flawless last day of February. March is going to come in like a lion. Wednesday will be another warm day with a high of 76. We will have periods of rain Wednesday afternoon, but later in the evening after 9pm we will have strong to severe storms moving in. These storms will continue overnight into Thursday morning. the best chance for severe storms will be 9pm Wednesday to 5am Thursday. During that time we will be faced with threats of damaging winds, small hail, and isolated tornadoes. Heavy rain and flooding will also be a risk.
Thursday we will continue with a few spotty showers here and there, but we may get a few more strong storms Thursday afternoon as well. The high will be about 69.
A cold front will finally sweep in Friday bringing even MORE rain Friday morning into early afternoon. Friday night will be windy as cooler air moves in this weekend.
Saturday and Sunday will be dry with lows in the upper 30s and low 40s and highs in the low 60s.
