The Chattanooga Police Department is investigating a possible drivers license scam case.
On June 18 a man test drove a truck from the Village Volkswagen car dealership. He told the dealership that he was taking the truck home to show his wife, but he never returned.
Staff members went to the address that was on the man's drivers license and discovered that the house was for sale an belonged to another family.
Officials believe there may be multiple people who use the addresses of vacant, for-sale houses for fake drivers licenses, but it is unknown if the this man used a fake drivers license.
The truck that he stole from Village Volkswagen was a white 2017 Chevy Silverado 2500HD.