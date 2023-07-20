A portion of the Chattanooga School for the Arts & Sciences will now be considered a historic landmark.
On Thursday evening, the Chattanooga Historic Zoning Commission approved a resolution. They say Wyatt Hall meets the National Register criteria.
It was built in 1921 and is a representation of the Georgian Revival architectural style.
The building was named after Professor Henry Wyatt, the founder of the public school system in Chattanooga in which he was both a teacher and the first superintendent of schools.
It's considered one of the oldest surviving buildings in the Hamilton County school system.
